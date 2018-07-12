HSD hires interim supe

The Hollister School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved hiring an interim superintendent to replace the outgoing Lisa Andrew while they begin a search for a new permanent leader.

At a July 6 meeting, the five-member board agreed to a 46-day contract at a $935-per-day rate to bring about retired administrator William Barr as the K-8 district’s interim superintendent.

Trustee Robert Bernosky made the motion and was seconded by Trustee Elsa Rodriguez. It was then supported by Board President Patricia Moore as well trustees Peter Hernandez and Elizabeth Martinez.

“He comes with a very impressive background,” said Hernandez of Barr’s resume, which includes work with the state education department. “He has extensive experience in contract negotiations, budget crisis and finance. … He’s the guy people go to to fix school districts and put them back on track.”

Barr’s first day on the job will be July 18 and he will work a total of 46 days, which do not have to be consecutive and may average two days per week. He will not receive health benefits or any other allowances during that time, according to the contract details. The agreement can be terminated at any time by mutual consent, and Barr can resign with a 15-day advance notice.

“Considering the time right where we’re at now, all that would be available would be interim (superintendents),” Martinez said. “It is very difficult to find a good, polished person at this stage of the game, and so it would be to our benefit to start a search for someone right now.”

With the interim in place, the board will now decide on a search firm to hire to find Andrew’s permanent replacement in the coming weeks.

Andrew informed board members last month that she was leaving the district after two years as superintendent.