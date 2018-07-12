Suspected child rapist arrested near Vista Hill

Hollister Police arrested a fugitive wanted for sexual assault charges who was sleeping in a local park July 4, according to authorities.

About 11:45am, Hollister Police Sgt. Michael Paddy was patrolling the area of Vista Hill Park, off Locust Avenue and Hill Court. Paddy saw a suspicious vehicle occupied by three people who appeared to be sleeping, according to police. The vehicle was parked in a handicapped parking space near the park’s playground, but no handicap placard was visible on the car.

Paddy contacted the person in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, who was initially uncooperative, police said. The man said he did not have a local address and was a transient.

The sergeant performed a vehicle records check and identified the driver as Shaun Allen Heflin, 29, of Colorado, according to authorities. Paddy also checked for warrants for Heflin, and determined he is wanted out of Oregon on suspicion of multiple charges, including rape, rape of a child and other sexual assault charges.

Authorities from Oregon confirmed they would extradite Heflin from anywhere in the U.S. if arrested, according to local police.

Heflin was arrested without further incident and booked at San Benito County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call Sgt. Paddy at 831- 638-4115. Those who want to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.