Wayne Etheridge

Passed peacefully with family at 59 years old after a brave battle.

Born to Love, he had many good rides and was rich in character, family, friends and humor. Also known to some as Wishbone or Pete, he loved chilling with family and friends, mishap adventures, good deals and Harley Davison.

Wayne was born in Vermont and made his home wherever family was in Guam, California, Colorado and Utah. Always industrious, he started working in his youth as a neighborhood newspaper boy and doing bike repairs. He had many careers over the years including oil rigger in Utah, bouncer in LA, the fields in Delaney, a tool salesman in San Jose and working the trades in Oroville, Los Gatos and Hollister.

Wherever he traveled he made good friends and was known for his kindness and helping hand.

Preceded in death by his mother Virginia Moore.

Wayne is survived by children who were always dear to his heart. Daughters, Chellis Etheridge Spicer, Becky Steele, Courtney Eliot and son Robert Draves. Wayne had many grandchildren and one great grandchild. His sisters, Lori Stout, Patty Mendoza, Angela Sablan. Sister-in-laws Lisa, Virginia and Tammy. His brothers, Danny, Eric and Ricky Mendoza and David Kitchen. Brother-in-law Charles. As Uncle and Grandpa, Wayne was always ready to help care for his family with a ready smile, cartoons and treats!

He will be missed as a patient father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his bikes, sweets and good one liners. His kind heart and giving spirit will be dearly missed.

Celebration of life July 22, 2018 Hollister. Rock on!