Crime report: Guns, drugs, domestic violence

Police on July 16 arrested a Hollister man who tried to flee from officers responding to a report of domestic violence, according to authorities.

About 11:15am, Hollister Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Santa Ana Road on a report of a domestic violence incident, police said. A caller reported seeing a man in a red Jeep who was attempting to run someone over. The man was later identified as Austin Nye, 23, of Hollister.

Officers responded and found the victim, police said. About 11:25am, a detective found Nye in his vehicle in Main Alley near Santa Ana Road, according to police. The detective identified himself and attempted to stop Nye, who made a U-turn and fled at a high rate of speed. The detective activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, chasing Nye for about 1.5 miles, before parking his vehicle in the 100 block of McCarthy Avenue and fleeing on foot into the residential neighborhood. Hollister police officers and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for Nye in residential yards, police said. Nye continued to move from backyard to backyard, jumping fences. He forcibly entered several homes and backyards in the area. Nye also kicked a detective while attempting to avoid arrest.

Nye was eventually arrested in the area of Maple Street and San Juan Drive, and was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer; assault on a peace officer causing injury; evading while driving a vehicle and other offenses.

Three arrested for gun, drugs

Police arrested three men—two from Hollister and one from Gilroy—after finding a loaded handgun and drugs in their vehicle, according to authorities.

At about 12:25am on July 10, Hollister Police Officer Evan Umstead was on patrol when he was dispatched to a call of a vehicle driving up and down the street causing a disturbance, reads a July 12 press release. Umstead responded to the area of Ladd Lane and Tres Pinos Road, where he located a car matching the description. The car was occupied by three men.

The officer contacted Brandon Olivera, 18, of Hollister, David Werolin, 22, of Hollister and Kelon Jacobs, 22, of Gilroy. During Umstead’s investigation, he found evidence of possible drug possession. As Umstead continued his investigation, he also found a loaded handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Werolin was booked on suspicion of being a driver allowing a passenger to carry a loaded firearm in a vehicle and for possession of a controlled substance, police said. Jacobs was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Olivera was booked for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm, not being the owner of the firearm and possession of a controlled substance.