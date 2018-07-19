ASB students earn high GPAs

Representatives of the Associated Student Body, the student government at San Benito High School, had a cumulative 3.53 grade point average during the 2017-18 school term, according to an annual report by SBHS Activities Director Catalina Lemos.

Lemos, who gave the presentation June 26 to the SBHS district’s Board of Trustees, noted that there were 51 ASB student officers in the recently completed academic year; 10 were elected and the other 41 were appointed after an interview process.

ASB class officers earned a 3.57 GPA, compared to the overall student body GPA of 2.72.

The student government organized numerous events throughout the year, including Fall and Winter Homecoming, the ASB Convention, the Fall and Spring Bumpfest, Air Jams, rallies, BLTs (Baler Lunch Time) and other events.

The student government also coordinated a benefit drive that resulted more than $23,000 for Brett Mattocks and provided community service and volunteer hours at numerous events in San Benito County, such as Kids at the Park, the San Benito County Fair’s Kids’ Day, the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Auxiliary luncheon, the R.O. Hardin Reading Program and set-up and clean-up at graduation, according to the report.

Sober Grad Night celebrates Class of 2018

Nearly 400 members of San Benito High School’s 2018 graduating class attended a volunteer-run and community-supported Sober Grad Night June 8. Nearly 250 of the students stayed the night at the event, which was held in O’Donnell Gymnasium and featured food, games, bounce houses and other activities—all at no charge to students.

Organizer Rick Espino called the event “successful,” as more than $23,000 was raised to support the free event, which is open to all graduates.

“We are only able to do this with great support from the community, local businesses, senior parents and the school administration,” Espino said.

The graduation committee allows Sober Grad Night organizers to sell 300 premium commencement seats for $25 each, which brings in $7,500.

“We also have sponsorship grants from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, AT&T, the Community Foundation for San Benito County, Pride & Conveyance of Hollister, the Hollister Exchange Club, and more,” added Espino, a Baler girls tennis coach whose children attended SBHS.

Local businesses contributed about $6,000 in monetary donations and another $2,000 to $3,000 in donated goods and services.

RJR Recycling provided a dumpster, Crown Sanitation provided PortaPotties and wash stations, and Joe Tonascia provided the three light towers used to light up the outdoors, all for free.

“We get the perimeter fence from JV Orta at a discount, and the high school allows us the use of the facilities at no charge,” Espino said. “The senior parents support us by buying into a special senior raffle where they donate $25 per entry. This raffle is separate from the free raffles we do all night and will have less names to draw from.”

This year’s raffle brought in $2,225, the highest amount in five years.

“We rely on volunteers to make all this work,” Espino added. “Parent volunteers work all night in shifts to provide a fun and safe environment.”

SBHSD seeks substitute teachers

SBHS District is in need of certificated and classified substitutes for the 2018-2019 school year.

Certificated substitutes (for teachers) require a 30-day substitute permit or a valid single subject credential. For those who hold a bachelor’s degree and are willing to take the CBEST test, the district can help them obtain their 30-day substitute permit once they have the results of the CBEST.

The pay for certificated substitutes is $160 per day or $53.34 per block. The district welcomes retired teachers back as substitutes. Retired teachers earn $175 per day or $58.34 per block.

Classified substitutes are also needed, especially special education instructional aides and custodians. Classified substitute pay is based on the classified salary schedule.

Anyone interested should contact Dayna Dickison in Human Resources at 831-637-5831 ext. 143.