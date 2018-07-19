Foundation announces new round of grants

The San Benito Community Foundation announced its annual list of recipients for its “community impact” grants, an assortment of 41 nonprofits sharing more than $253,000.

The grants, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, were announced at the local foundation’s annual grant awards dinner June 12.

Nearly all of the $10,000 recipients provide a range of services.

Senior services were among the top recipients. The Del Mar Caregivers Resource Center, Foster Grandparents Program of San Benito County and the Golden Age Nutrition Program’s Meals on Wheels each received $10,000 for nutrition services.

Youth programs also received some of the top grants. The YMCA’s San Benito Summer Day Camp, the Salvation Army’s youth programming, the Veterans Park soccer fields renovation by the Hollister Tremors, and CASA’s advocacy for foster children each received $10,000 grants.

The foundation also continued its support of a non-profit community news website, Benitolink with a $10,000 grant for a software conversion.

Here is a complete list of grant recipients.

12 Days of Giving, a year-round partnership of sharing, problem solving, support and community leadership, $2,500.

2018 SBHS Sober Grad Committee, a safe night at no charge for graduating seniors, $1000.

Agriculture and Land-Based Training Association, for Farmworker Education and Enterprise Development, on-farm training for aspiring organic farm owners, $1,000.

BenitoLink, WordPress conversion of its website, $10,000.

California Association of Student Councils, for youth leadership development, $5,000.

California FarmLink, education, financing and land access for beginning farmers and ranchers, $2,500.

CASA of San Benito County, advocacy for foster children in San Benito County, $10,000.

Chamberlain’s Children Center, upgrade of, $7,500.

Coastal Kids Home Care, home nursing and therapy services for sick and disabled children, $5,000.

Community Food Bank of SBC, $5,000.

Community Homeless Solutions, $5,000.

Community Media Access Partnership’s Youth Media of SBC, a digital media “positive pipeline” program for at-risk youth in San Benito County, $7,000.

Community Solutions’ Solution to Violence Promotoras Project, for victims of crime in San Benito County, $10,000.

Family Service Agency of the Central Coast, Suicide Prevention Service, $4,500.

Fishes & Loaves, feeding the poor, $7,500.

Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast, $2,500.

Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, Interpreter on Wheels, $8,000.

Health Projects Center, Del Mar Caregiver Resource Center, serving caregivers of family members living with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease, $10,000.

Hollister Community Outreach, to help homeless clients prepare for job interviews, court dates and social services, $5,000.

Hollister Tremors, Veterans Park Soccer Fields renovation, $10,000.

Golden Age Nutrition Program’s Meals on Wheels, $10,000.

Junior Achievement of Northern California’s Youth Economic Empowerment Program for San Benito County, $2,500.

Kitchen Table Advisors, $5,000.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Aromas, emergency preparedness and food distribution shed, acquire a freezer and shed for emergency supplies, $4,250.

Parents Helping Parents, for workshops on special education basics for Spanish-speaking families, $2,500.

Partnership for Children, transportation to medical care and family support for children living with serious illnesses, $2,500.

Pinnacles National Park Foundation, Reduce incidents of lost hikers at Pinnacles National Park, $2,500.

Point Blue Conservation Science, Students and Teachers Restoring a Watershed, with students from three elementary schools in habitat restoration, $5,000.

San Benito Parks Foundation, to create and guide five themed, family-friendly one-hour walks, June through October, $4,750.

Rozas House Org, Inc.,San Juan Bautista Historic Trail, $7,500.

Safe Kids Coalition of San Benito County, $2,500.

San Benito Agricultural Land Trust Strategic Plan, $1,860.

San Benito County Arts Council, Arts Express Grant Program, $3,500.

San Benito County Historical Society, hire a docent for one year, $4,595.

San Benito County LULAC Council 2890, Fourth Annual San Benito County Health Fair, $1,500.

San Benito Stage Company, theater camp, $2,500.

San Juan-Aromas Tennis & Fitness, court resurface project, $1,500.

San Juan Bautista Community Business Association Community Development Coordinator, $10,000.

Seniors Council, Foster Grandparent Program, San Benito County, $10,000.

YMCA San Benito Summer Day Camp, $10,000.

Youth Alliance Youth Equity Team, $6,000.