Mario John Ghiorzi passed away July 21, 2018 after a long battle with Alzheimers.

He was born October 4, 1940 to Mary (Arceo) and Mario P. Ghiorzi of San Juan Bautista.

He worked for 47 years at Teledyne/Pacific Scientific.

He was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine (Enos) and his grandson, Joey in addition of his parents.

He is survived by his children: Mary Miguel (Mike), Mario David and Lori Fisher and his grandchildren: Marissa Miguel, Mason Miguel and Cody Fisher.

He is also survived by his brother, Jerry; sisters/brothers-in-law and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00pm.

On Thursday, August 2, 2018, family and friends will meet at Mission San Juan Bautista for a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am.

Interment will follow at San Juan District Cemetery.