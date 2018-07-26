Savoring sips

Get ready to “Party Like It’s 1979,” as the Garlic Festival celebrates 40 years of family fun Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29. Genuine Iron Chef Michael Symon hosts the Garlic Showdown on Sunday, and there’s a new kids’ cooking competition, plus an electronic music DJ tent. There’s also wine.

This year’s Wine Garden, sponsored by the Gilroy Rotary, offers sips from the following wineries: Creekview, Fortino, Guglielmo, Hecker Pass, Kirigin, Lion Ranch, Martin Ranch, Medeiros Family, Miramar, Morgan Hill Cellars, Rapazzini, Sarah’s Vineyard, Satori, Solis, Stefania, the Stomping Ground (Alara, Calerrain, Jason Stephens and J Winston) and WildEye.

Attendees will be able to purchase wines by the glass or by the taste, to enjoy with garlic bread, calamari and other comestibles. The cost for a 6-ounce glass of wine will be $9. Tickets can be purchased for single 6-ounce pours or three 2-ounce tastes. An abundant selection of the Valley’s finest will be offered, including bubbles, Bordeaux, Italians, Rhones and more.

Jane Howard, director of the Gilroy Welcome Center, says the wine garden is one of Gilroy Rotary Club’s top two fundraisers annually and serves wine all three days from 10 am to 6 pm. A special wine-tasting guide is being created by Articulate Solutions and the Welcome Center for people to use in making decisions about wines to taste.

When pairing garlic with wine…stay away from open flames! And drink at least as much water as you do wine to avoid dehydration.