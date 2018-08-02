Cannabis businesses stalled in Hollister

With the Hollister City Council out on vacation in July, further developments in the development of a local cannabis industry have been stalled.

When council members return, they likely will hear a request from former Hollister mayor and president of Pinnacle Consulting Victor Gomez that he says will streamline the permitting process for finding building space for the city’s emerging cannabis industry.

Gomez said he will act on behalf of the holders of cannabis-related licenses to seek an S-type permit, which would allow multiple cannabis businesses to share space.

“One of the issues for my clients is finding room for their locations,” Gomez said. “If it’s a commercial kitchen that makes edibles (and) if someone is making brownies and another is making lollipops, and you’re only using the kitchen four hours a day, they could share the kitchen.”

Gomez, who’s company Pinnacle Solutions represents several local cannabis businesses, said he is working with the Silicon Valley Cannabis Alliance on the ordinance for Hollister. Gomez ran the successful Yes on Measure C campaign for unincorporated San Benito County, which approved a tax structure for cannabis business by a nearly 60-40 margin.

Today, there are 34 cannabis cultivation, manufacturing or distribution businesses either working through their licence approvals, or currently in business in Hollister, such as Agripharma at 1851 Airway Drive.

Traditional Roots, cultivation and manufacturing; Hollister Holistics, cultivation and manufacturing; Cura CA, manufacturing and distribution; YHL, manufacturing; JAMN USA, manufacturing; High Class Distribution, distribution; LLXP Corporation, cultivation and manufacturing; Euphoric Life, manufacturing; and California’s Finest, manufacturing, have all gotten the go-ahead to start business.

Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine, the only permitted retailer in Hollister, hasn’t opened for business yet.

“In the next couple of weeks I hope to start the conversation,” Gomez said. “I think we’re about 90 days out. I think (the Hollister City Council) will be happy to see that.”

Cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in unincorporated San Benito County took a step forward when the county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire HDL Companies to create a plan for cannabis development and implementation.

The agreement, according to the July 24 meeting agenda, cannot be for more than $10,000.

HDL Companies is a consulting company for local governments that specializes in cannabis legislation. HDL Companies will also work with the county to develop a cannabis regulation program.

“They wanted the tax to pass. First we saw Measure C; now the county feels better about the revenue source for cultivation,” Gomez said. “Monterey County is already doing it, and they’re making tons of money in taxes.”

Supervisor Jerry Muenzer was absent from the July vote.