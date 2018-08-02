Color blast in Hollister

The streets of Hollister were alive with blooms of color Saturday, July 28, when more than 400 participants gathered for the first Hollister Wild Color Run.

The run, a spectacular 5K coordinated by the City of Hollister Recreation Department, was a lively event that began and ended at Technology Parkway and involved participants being blasted with non-toxic clouds of color along the route.

Jen Rodriguez, city special events coordinator, said the the event produced a wonderful community spirit.

“The most exciting part of the day was watching all the colorful participants cross the finish line with huge smiles on their faces,” said Rodriguez.

Being the first race of this magnitude in Hollister, Rodriguez said participants are already eager to make this the Wild Color Run an annual affair.

“We have received nothing but wonderful community response Participants have been emailing us about what a great time they had and can’t wait till next year.”

The race culminated in an after-party where attendees and their families enjoyed food and entertainment.