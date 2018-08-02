Hollister will use supe search firm

The Hollister School District is looking to engage superintendent search services to help find a permanent replacement for former superintendent Lisa Andrew, who abruptly resigned after only two years with the district.

The purpose of the July 27 request for proposal, posted on hesd.org and mailed out to prospective search firms known to the district, is to find a qualified consultant “to provide assistance with the identification, recruitment and screening of candidates for the position of superintendent of HSD,” it states.

The board will select the consultants based on capacity for community engagement; capacity for active/personalized recruitment; experience in California and with school districts with diverse populations; experience and qualifications of personnel; as well as methodology, references and cost.

Prospective companies’ last day for questions is Aug. 7, and deadline for responses is Aug. 10. Initial screening of proposals and selection of finalists will take place Aug. 15. Presentations and interviews are scheduled for Aug. 21, and board approval of consultant Aug. 28.

At a July 6 meeting, the five-member HSD board agreed to a 46-day contract at a $935-per-day rate to hire retired administrator William Barr as the district’s interim superintendent.