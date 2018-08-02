Man arrested for assault with brass knuckles

Staff report

Hollister Police arrested a young man July 21 after he allegedly assaulted multiple people with brass knuckles at a house party that grew out of control, according to authorities.

About 9:40pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Sundance Drive on a report of a fight with weapons occurring in the street outside a residence. A large party had started at the home earlier in the evening, according to police.

One of the callers who reported the disturbance told authorities that someone at the party had a handgun and was involved in the fight, police said. Hollister Police Officers Miguel Masso and Miguel Martin Del Campo arrived to the scene to find about 100 teens and young adults in the street outside the house party.

Witnesses directed Masso to the main suspect, Wyatt Dennin, 20, according to police. Dennin reportedly took swings at numerous people with brass knuckles in his fist.

When confronted by the officers, Dennin discarded the brass knuckles but did not comply with police commands, according to police. While he was being placed under arrest, a hostile crowd gathered around the officers. Additional police arrived for backup, and the officers were able to restore order to the scene.

Police later learned the owners of the Sundance Drive home had been out of town due to a death in the family. Their children, ages 19 and 20, texted a few friends to come over for pool party, police said.

Word of the party got out through social media, and people from Monterey, Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Hollister arrived to partake in the festivities, according to police.

Dennin, who was a stranger to the youngsters hosting the party, got into a fight with others at the gathering, according to authorities. Dennin allegedly hit several people, and suffered a broken jaw when he was assaulted during the disturbance.

When Masso arrived, Dennin was assaulting one of the victims, according to police.

Dennin was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of brass knuckles and obstruction of an officer, police said. The suspect was transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital for treatment of his broken jaw, and was later transferred to San Jose Regional Hospital for emergency surgery on his face.

No other victims or suspects were identified in relation to the party and disturbance, police said. No gun was found, but a cell phone video from a partygoer showed a photo of a person with Dennin brandishing a handgun.

Anyone who was at the Sundance Drive party or who knows someone at the party who has additional video of the suspect with the gun can call Hollister police at 831-636-4330. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.