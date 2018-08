Marilyn Ann Castro passed away at her Hollister residence surrounded by her loving family on July 23, 2018 at the age of 69.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00pm at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home.

On Friday, August 3, 2018, family and friends will meet at Sacred Heart Church at 11:00am for a Mass of the Resurrection. A reception will follow.

