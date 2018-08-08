John H. Klinke Jr., 80, passed away on July 25, 2018 in Morgan Hill, CA.

Beloved Husband of Ruth A. Klinke. They were married for over 55 years. In 1974 they welcomed their daughter, Heidi. He worked for many years as a farmer.

John was an avid fisherman all his life. He especially loved going deep sea fishing out of Monterey Bay. He loved growing vegetables and brought the excess bounty to church every Sunday where he was a devoted church member. He also loved to travel and went on many cruises and trips over the years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth in March, His daughter Heidi and his parents, John Sr. and Ella Klinke.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elinor and Tony Gimenez, nieces Ellen and Elaine Gimenez, Gigi Ruta and great niece, Karen Ringue.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00am at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, Gilroy.

A Memorial Service will follow the Graveside Service at 1:00pm at the Crossroads Christian Center, 145 Wright Ave., Morgan Hill, CA.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

