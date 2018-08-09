Smashing away cancer

San Benito County stood up to cancer on Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4 during the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life—an opportunity to raise money for the American Cancer Society while celebrating loved ones who lost their battle to cancer. The 20-hour event at Ladd Lane Elementary School in Hollister kicked off its opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 3 followed by a survivors walk and a luminaria ceremony at nightfall.

An additional opportunity for fundraising gave people the chance to donate and wield a sledgehammer in the Relay for Life Car Smash. Until the closing ceremony at 2pm on Saturday, Aug. 4, at least one member of each team remained on the track all all times to emphasize that cancer never sleeps.

IN MEMORIAM Joey Anderson helps set up luminaria during American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at Lade Lane Elementary School Aug 3-4.

LONG HAUL Kevin Alves, 11, has been on site for 26 hours and has participated in Relay for Life every year since he was born to honor his great-grandmother Millie. Here, Kevin showcases the upcoming Pulling for a Cure scheduled for Aug. 25.