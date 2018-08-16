Alara Wins

Every once in a while, somebody wins the lottery on their first try, or scores a 3-pointer from across the court. Janu Goelz did the equivalent by winning Best of Show at the Central Coast Wine Competition for her 2017 Alara Cellars’s 2017 Grenache Blanc, San Benito County. It was awarded a Double Gold Medal, 98 points, Best in Class, overall Best White Wine and then Best of Show. This is the first time in the competition’s 16-year history that a grenache blanc bested everything for top honors. Nine were entered this year.

Janu, a Morgan Hill native, has been on a fast track in the wine industry over the last four years, rapidly earning her credentials, including CSW, CS, WSET3 and the Wine Executive designation from UC Davis. She started selling her wine nine months ago at the Stomping Ground, where she makes wine with her husband, Jason Goelz of Jason Stephens. The eye-catching Alara Cellars “wine meets fashion” labels are designed by Malene Grotrian.

This is the first wine competition Janu has entered. The wine apparently made a big impression, as she received a request to have all of her wines immediately reviewed by Wine Enthusiast. Congratulations to Janu on this hole-in-one on her first round. This gal’s going places.

At the same competition, Guglielmo was awarded Best of Class/Double Gold for their 2017 Pinot Blanc and silver for their 2015 Barbera.