Hollister man arrested on suspicion of gun, drug offenses

Hollister police arrested a man who tried to dispose of a loaded handgun while he ran from an officer, according to authorities. The suspect was ultimately booked on suspicion of multiple weapons and drug offenses.

About 3:37am Aug. 1, Hollister Police Officer Juan Guevara was on patrol in the downtown area when he attempted to stop a car for a vehicle code violation, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department. The vehicle did not stop, and instead turned onto Second Street, then East Street.

The vehicle stopped on East Street and the driver exited and ran northbound, police said. Guevara chased after him for several yards while the man discarded items as he attempted to get away.

Guevara caught the suspect near Santa Ana Road and placed him under arrest, police said.

Upon searching the suspect, later identified as Adam Mendoza, 35, of Hollister, the officer found a large amount of cash, brass knuckles and suspected methamphetamine on him, according to police. Mendoza was taken into custody without further incident.

Guevara then retraced Mendoza’s steps in an attempt to find the items he discarded. The officer found Mendoza’s cell phone and a semiautomatic pistol on the ground, according to police. The firearm was loaded, and another magazine was found inside Mendoza’s vehicle. Also found in the vehicle were more cash and more methamphetamine, police said.

Mendoza was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, destroying or concealing evidence, obstructing an officer, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of brass knuckles, driving on a suspended license and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Police Officer Juan Guevara at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.