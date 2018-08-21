Joanne Lynch

Joanne Peixoto Lynch, 63, of Watsonville, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Stanford Hospital after a 103 day hospitalization fighting a battle against myelofibrosis. She passed in the company of loved ones with her beloved husband, children and her newest grandchild by her side.



Joanne was born to Francis “Pex” and Sadie Peixoto on April 15, 1955. She went to Morello High School and graduated in 1973. She married Chris Lynch on July 17, 1987 and together they raised their children in Watsonville. Joanne dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to working for her brother at Dick Peixoto Company, which has since evolved into Lakeside Organic Gardens. Joanne loved traveling, learning about family history and living on the property her parents began building together in 1957. Nothing made her happier than her three grandchildren.



Joanne is survived by her husband Christopher Lynch, daughter Jaimie (Derek) Jordan, stepson Chad (Rhonda) Lynch and grandchildren Jasper Lynch, Carson Jordan, Sadie Jordan, six siblings, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Over the last year Joanne focused her energy to promoting awareness of the need for donors at bethematch.org. Joanne’s wish would be for everyone eligible to join. By joining you could save someone else’s life.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Caring Bridge, or Be The Match.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2018 beginning at 2pm at the California Grill in Watsonville.

Mehl’s Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements