2018 Election: City Council candidates

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 election, and the 2018 local political season begins in earnest.

In Hollister, both the mayor and city council seats are up for grabs.

Two county supervisor seats also are on the ballot.

The Free Lance sent questionnaires last week to each city candidate.

Here are the candidates, at a glance:

Mayor

Gordon A. Machado

Family: Wife, two children and three grandchildren

Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister City Council: 12 years, two years as mayor

San Benito Healthcare District Board of Directors (Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital): 17 years

Chairman, People for Balanced Growth: Initiative L & M-Hollister/San Benito County

Vice Chairman, Measure A Committee-State Highways 156 and 25 bypasses of Hollister and eight local road improvements

Veterans’ Memorial Building Commission:16 years

San Benito County Planning Commission: eight years

Hollister Airport Commission: 27 years

Current occupation: owner/operator of Rustic Turtle Embroidery.

Past political campaigns: Measure Y, Zone change to commercial/residential for Hollister Downtown District

Founder: Hollister Downtown Association

Campaign slogan: Elect Machado Mayor

Keith Snow

Age: 52

Current occupation: Retired civil engineer

Past political campaigns: Mayor

Campaign slogan: Keith Snow for the people 2018

Ignacio Velazquez (incumbent)

Age: 53

Family: Wife and two children

Previously held elected or appointed office: Two terms as mayor, 2014-present; planning commissioner, HDA president

Current occupation: Business owner

Past political campaigns: Mayor

Campaign slogan: Moving Hollister Forward

Council Member, District 2

Mickie Solorio Luna

Age: 73

Family: Husband Vincent Luna, two sons, one daughter

Previously held elected or appointed office: City councilmember/ vice mayor

Current occupation: Retired after 30 years with City of Hollister Finance Department

Past political campaigns: 2014

Campaign slogan: Trusted Leadership

Rolan Resendiz

Did not respond to the Free Lance’s request for information

Council Member District 3

(no photo)

Raul Escareno Jr.

Age: 30

Previously held elected or appointed office: None

Current occupation: Chef/owner

Past political campaigns: None

Campaign slogan: Let’s make a change!



Honor Spencer

Age: 58

Family: Two daughters; widowed in 2017

Previously held elected or appointed office: Appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission of San Benito County in 2007; elected to Sunny Slope Water Board in 2016

Current occupation: Campus supervisor at San Benito High School, 20 years



Elia Salinas

Did not respond to the Freelance’s request for information

Council Member District 4

Marty Richman

Age: 76

Family: Wife of 54 years, Joyce; two children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren

Previously held elected or appointed office: N/A

Current occupation: Retired U,S. Army Officer, retired industrial engineer and manager. Former newspaper columnist

Past political campaigns: Ran for mayor of Hollister in 2012

Campaign slogan: I will work to make Hollister a better place to live, work and play.

Salvador Mora

Age: 42

Family: Wife Tracee Mora, children Juanita Mora, 18, Jacob Garcia, 15, Eric Garcia, 14, and Ava Mora, 7.

Previously held elected or appointed office: Never sought public office

Current occupation: Mortgage loan officer with Direct Mortgage Funding in Los Gatos. I’ve been in the lending business for three months. Previously, I was a juvenile correctional officer with Santa Clara County Probation for 16 years.

Campaign slogan: The change we need. The voice we deserve.



San Benito County Supervisor:

District 4



Jim Gillio

Age: 44

Family: Wife Tricia and daughter Ali, 12

Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister City Council, District 4 (Appointed May 2017)

Current occupation: Small business owner, retired Gilroy police officer

Campaign slogan if applicable: Priorities: Public safety, improving and repairing our roads, expanding and welcoming new business to create jobs, fiscal responsibility



Jerry Muenzer (incumbent)

Did not return the Free Lance’s request for information

District 3



Patricia Loe

Age: 72

Family: Husband Don Loe and daughter Tina Loe

Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister’s first female mayor; Hollister City Council; San Benito County Board of Supervisors; Council of Governments; Behavior Health Board; County Planning Commission

Current occupation: Retired

Past political campaigns: Board of Supervisors and Hollister City Council

Campaign slogan: Experienced Leader



Peter Hernandez Jr

Age : 44

Family: wife Karina, sons Marcos, Andrew and Ezra

Previous office : Hollister School District Board Trustee, term ends 2018

Gang prevention committee chair

Intergovernmental committee member

Current occupation: Business owner

Campaign slogan: “It all starts with a Vision”

30th Assembly District



Robert Rivas

Age: 38

Party Affliation: Democrat

Family: wife Christen and daughter Melina, 2.

Previously held elected or appointed office: San Benito County Supervisor District 3, 10 years.

Current occupation: San Benito County supervisor, student support manager at San Benito High School and professor at Gavilan College

Past political campaigns: San Benito County supervisor

Campaign slogan: Rivas for Assembly

Neil G. Kitchens

Party Affliation: Republican

Did not respond to the Free Lance’s request for information