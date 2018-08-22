2018 Election: City Council candidates

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 election, and the 2018 local political season begins in earnest.
In Hollister, both the mayor and city council seats are up for grabs.
Two county supervisor seats also are on the ballot.
The Free Lance sent questionnaires last week to each city candidate.
Here are the candidates, at a glance:
Mayor
Gordon A. Machado
Family: Wife, two children and three grandchildren
Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister City Council: 12 years, two years as mayor
San Benito Healthcare District Board of Directors (Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital): 17 years
Chairman, People for Balanced Growth: Initiative L & M-Hollister/San Benito County
Vice Chairman, Measure A Committee-State Highways 156 and 25 bypasses of Hollister and eight local road improvements
Veterans’ Memorial Building Commission:16 years
San Benito County Planning Commission: eight years
Hollister Airport Commission: 27 years
Current occupation: owner/operator of Rustic Turtle Embroidery.
Past political campaigns: Measure Y, Zone change to commercial/residential for Hollister Downtown District
Founder: Hollister Downtown Association
Campaign slogan: Elect Machado Mayor
Keith Snow
Age: 52
Current occupation: Retired civil engineer
Past political campaigns: Mayor
Campaign slogan: Keith Snow for the people 2018
Ignacio Velazquez (incumbent)
Age: 53
Family: Wife and two children
Previously held elected or appointed office: Two terms as mayor, 2014-present; planning commissioner, HDA president
Current occupation: Business owner
Past political campaigns: Mayor
Campaign slogan: Moving Hollister Forward
Council Member, District 2
Mickie Solorio Luna
Age: 73
Family: Husband Vincent Luna, two sons, one daughter
Previously held elected or appointed office: City councilmember/ vice mayor
Current occupation: Retired after 30 years with City of Hollister Finance Department
Past political campaigns: 2014
Campaign slogan: Trusted Leadership
Rolan Resendiz
Did not respond to the Free Lance’s request for information
Council Member District 3
(no photo)
Raul Escareno Jr.
Age: 30
Previously held elected or appointed office: None
Current occupation: Chef/owner
Past political campaigns: None
Campaign slogan: Let’s make a change!
Honor Spencer
Age: 58
Family: Two daughters; widowed in 2017
Previously held elected or appointed office: Appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission of San Benito County in 2007; elected to Sunny Slope Water Board in 2016
Current occupation: Campus supervisor at San Benito High School, 20 years
Elia Salinas
Did not respond to the Freelance’s request for information
Council Member District 4
Marty Richman
Age: 76
Family: Wife of 54 years, Joyce; two children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren
Previously held elected or appointed office: N/A
Current occupation: Retired U,S. Army Officer, retired industrial engineer and manager. Former newspaper columnist
Past political campaigns: Ran for mayor of Hollister in 2012
Campaign slogan: I will work to make Hollister a better place to live, work and play.
Salvador Mora
Age: 42
Family: Wife Tracee Mora, children Juanita Mora, 18, Jacob Garcia, 15, Eric Garcia, 14, and Ava Mora, 7.
Previously held elected or appointed office: Never sought public office
Current occupation: Mortgage loan officer with Direct Mortgage Funding in Los Gatos. I’ve been in the lending business for three months. Previously, I was a juvenile correctional officer with Santa Clara County Probation for 16 years.
Campaign slogan: The change we need. The voice we deserve.
San Benito County Supervisor:
District 4
Jim Gillio
Age: 44
Family: Wife Tricia and daughter Ali, 12
Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister City Council, District 4 (Appointed May 2017)
Current occupation: Small business owner, retired Gilroy police officer
Campaign slogan if applicable: Priorities: Public safety, improving and repairing our roads, expanding and welcoming new business to create jobs, fiscal responsibility
Jerry Muenzer (incumbent)
Did not return the Free Lance’s request for information
District 3
Patricia Loe
Age: 72
Family: Husband Don Loe and daughter Tina Loe
Previously held elected or appointed office: Hollister’s first female mayor; Hollister City Council; San Benito County Board of Supervisors; Council of Governments; Behavior Health Board; County Planning Commission
Current occupation: Retired
Past political campaigns: Board of Supervisors and Hollister City Council
Campaign slogan: Experienced Leader
Peter Hernandez Jr
Age : 44
Family: wife Karina, sons Marcos, Andrew and Ezra
Previous office : Hollister School District Board Trustee, term ends 2018
Gang prevention committee chair
Intergovernmental committee member
Current occupation: Business owner
Campaign slogan: “It all starts with a Vision”
30th Assembly District
Robert Rivas
Age: 38
Party Affliation: Democrat
Family: wife Christen and daughter Melina, 2.
Previously held elected or appointed office: San Benito County Supervisor District 3, 10 years.
Current occupation: San Benito County supervisor, student support manager at San Benito High School and professor at Gavilan College
Past political campaigns: San Benito County supervisor
Campaign slogan: Rivas for Assembly
Neil G. Kitchens
Party Affliation: Republican
Did not respond to the Free Lance’s request for information