Police looking for rock thrower on 152

The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports that at least one male suspect threw rocks at passing motorists on Pacheco Pass Highway earlier this month.

On Sunday evening, Aug. 12, the drivers of five vehicles were struck by rocks thrown by a male pedestrian, according to CHP Officer Chris Miceli. The location of the vandalism was on Highway 152 East, just east of Casa de Fruta.

The vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage, including broken windows, Miceli said. No suspect or suspect has been arrested or identified.

The Angeles family, of Gustine, was among those whose vehicles were struck by rocks. Nicole Angeles said she and her husband and their five children were traveling east on Highway 152 when their Econoline van was struck.

The family’s first reaction was to slow down and pull to the side of the road, but Angeles said there were so many other vehicles pulled over that it took several moments to find a spot. Soon after pulling over, the family quickly learned these other cars had been struck by rocks as well, likely by the same suspect.

There are likely more victims than CHP is investigating, as Angeles said at least nine vehicles had pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 152 just before or after their van was hit by a rock. Angeles posted details of her incident on Facebook and subsequently heard from three other victims whose vehicles were hit by rocks about the same time and place.

CHP did not report any injuries related to the thrown rocks. Angeles wrote that several vehicles —including hers—were carrying children when the rocks flew into their windshields or side windows. The rock thrown at the Angeles family’s van “hit the window next to our sleeping 4-year-old and shattered it, covering him with glass,” reads Angeles’ Facebook post. The rock didn’t hurt, or even wake, the child.

Angeles’ husband and daughter noted the suspect’s description as they passed through the area: small-framed male adult, wearing a hat, shorts and a maroon shirt with white writing.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact CHP at 408-848-2324.