Double down on theater

What happens in Hollister, stays in Hollister.

At least when fundraising is involved.

And it doesn’t hurt when casino games are, either.

San Benito Stage Company (SBSC) is hosting its second annual Casino Night on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Odd Fellows Hall. Proceeds from the event go back to the SBSC to provide quality community theater events and productions, and to encourage the growth of the organization’s offerings.

San Benito Stage Company, a non-profit organization, will attain gypsy status in February 2019 when its lease at the Granada Theatre is up.

At last year’s Casino Night at the Granada Theatre, SBSC Board Vice President Derek Barnes says, the company made about $5,000 in profit and sold more than 100 tickets.

“We’re hoping to improve on it this year, thanks to a more spacious location,” he says of the event’s move to the Odd Fellows Hall.

In a casino-style setting, guests can expect an array of gaming tables, a full bar and local wines. Raffle prizes and silent auction items (A’s box tickets, karate lessons, dance lessons and more) will be available to bid on. Savory appetizers and dishes will be served, and two live performances are scheduled.

Presale tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $40. Raffle and drink tickets as well as silent auction items will be available for purchase.SBSC’s Casino Night is Saturday, Aug. 25, 6-10pm at the IOOF Hall, 330 Fourth Street in Hollister. For more information, visit sanbenitostage.org, facebook.com/sanbenitostagecompany, or call 831.636.0122.