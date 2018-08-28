After a lengthy battle with cancer, Frank Sanchez died peacefully surrounded by family on August 18, 2018.



Frank was a loving husband of 48 years to Karen and father to Steve and Matt. He was so pleased to be a father-in-law to Jeanna and a father-in-law to be for Matt’s fiance Renee. He was a doting and proud grandfather to Madelyn, Aidan, and Jack and enjoyed watching his nephews and nieces grow and have beautiful families.



Born and raised in Hollister, Frank was the oldest of three and attended Sacred Heart, Hollister High and Gavilan. Frank honed his work ethic at the family grocery store and eventually worked his way through Fresno State University.



Frank went to work in the outdoor advertising business and, after working in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years, was hired as president of the San Diego division of Martin Outdoor and the family relocated to Southern California, where he would live for more than 30 years. Frank was a mentor for many within the company and, after retirement, was honored as a “Living Legend” in the industry.



Frank was an avid golfer and fisherman and, in retirement, was able to fulfill a lifelong dream he had along with his beloved wife Karen to own a cabin on a lake. They found that spot in Trout Creek, Montana where they loved hosting family and friends at the picturesque location for more than 17 years.

They were also lucky enough to travel to locations all over the world. Frank was also an avid sports fan and was able to attend multiple victorious Super Bowls for his 49ers. He was also in attendance for the famous “Catch” in the 1982 NFC championship game and was ecstatic to see the Giants and Golden State Warriors win championships in recent years.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Teresa (whom he closely watched over until her death at 99 years of age) and brother Tom and sister Patricia (Teah).