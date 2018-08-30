Neighbors bring smiles

Aromas Day celebrates a day in the country

By Debra Eskinazi -
SKY HIGH Guillermo Garcia and Ian Garcia Velazquez enjoy a moment atop a ferris wheel during Aromas Day, Sunday, Aug. 26. Credit Robert Eliason
From local bands and classic cars to yard sales and antiques, Aromas Day is a small-town celebration offering a connected community feel that is distinctly American.

This year’s Aromas Day celebration on Sunday, Aug. 26 was no different.

Neighbors came out to celebrate their town and welcomed visitors from all over the tri-county area.

The one-day festival included live music, great food, art in the park, classic cars, kids’ activities galore, yard sales everywhere and a serene and unpretentious community vibe.

FINE EQUINE Marli Barros, 5, front, and sister Charlotte Barros, 6, take a walk with some ponies during Sunday’s Aromas Day festival, Aug. 26.
