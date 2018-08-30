Police find loaded gun after bar fight

Following a late-night fight at a downtown bar, Hollister police arrested three men in possession of a loaded firearm this week, according to authorities.

About 12:30am Aug. 24, Hollister Police Officers responded to reports of a fight in progress in the area of Johnny’s Bar, 526 San Benito St.

At least six to 10 people were involved in the fight, and someone brandished a firearm during the melee, according to police.

As officers arrived, several people ran from the area, according to authorities. One subject stayed behind but did not cooperate with officers.

Other officers who circulated the area found five other people hiding in the area of Seventh and East streets, police said.

Officers searched the area surrounding the group and found a loaded pistol in their vicinity. Upon further investigation, police determined the handgun had possibly been discharged during the fight, according to authorities.

Police arrested Hollister residents Ivan Cruz, 26, Jason Gutierrez, 29, and Salvador Vaca, 25, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with the serial numbers removed, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to police.

Anyone with information about these investigations can contact Hollister Police Officer Juan Guevara at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.