Police look for suspect in Aug. 22 shooting

Hollister Police are seeking information about a shooting that left a man critically injured the afternoon of Aug. 22. Authorities think the unknown suspect, who is still at large, was trying to kill the victim.

On Aug. 22 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Santa Ana Road in response to reports of shots fired. About 4:24pm, officers heard further reports from a witness who said the male victim was shot in the same area, according to Hollister police.

A private citizen transported the man to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, police said.

Upon investigation, police learned that the shooting victim had been visiting a friend on Santa Ana Road, according to authorities. Several people were with the victim at the time shots were fired, but none provided specific information as to what happened.

The victim was identified as Ronald Molina, a 39-year-old resident of Hollister, police said. After he was initially treated at Hazel Hawkins, Molina was flown to a trauma center due to the severity of his wounds. He remains in critical condition.

Hollister police detectives were called to the scene and process the area for evidence. Detectives learned that Molina was struck in the torso three to four times with small-caliber rounds, authorities said. Investigators do not know why the unknown suspect shot the victim.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.