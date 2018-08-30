Teen stabbed in cell phone theft

Police arrested a Gilroy man who stabbed a juvenile for his cell phone in a Hollister neighborhood, authorities said.

Christian Adame

About 10pm Aug. 19, Hollister police officers were dispatched to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where staff reported they were treating a juvenile for a stab wound, according to a press release.

The victim told Officer Juan Guevara that earlier in the evening he was purchasing snacks at the Quik Stop convenience store on San Juan Road, when he was approached by the suspect, according to police. The adult suspect asked the teen if he was a gang member or affiliate, to which the victim replied he was not.

The man then asked the teen for a ride to the Mission Oaks trailer park. The victim agreed to give him a ride, police said.

When the two arrived at the trailer park, the suspect asked the victim if he could use his mobile phone, police said. The victim allowed him to use the phone. The suspect took the phone and exited the vehicle, and refused to return the device to the teen.

The two argued for a short period before the suspect produced a knife, police said. The juvenile pleaded with the man not to hurt him. The two began to physically struggle, and the victim was stabbed.

The teen managed to return to his vehicle and flee the area, according to authorities. The victim provided Guevara a detailed description of the suspect.

Guevara and other officers went to the trailer park to investigate the scene. They found the area where the stabbing occurred and began to collect evidence. Hollister Police Officer Melissa Castro helped to identify the suspect, Christian Adame, 21 of Gilroy, because she was familiar with him from past contacts.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect nearby, police said. Adame was found in possession of the stolen cell phone and was arrested.

Adame was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and robbery, police said. He was also booked on three outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Guevara at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.