Braving the smoke

Holy smokes! It’s already September!

I don’t need to inform you that it’s wildfire season; I can inform you, however, that there are a number of cycling masks that can help filter the air if you must go out on a Spare the Air Day. Google “cycling masks” to get started.

And speaking of crummy air, remember how last year’s Coyote Creek Cycling Classic was canceled due to smoky skies? The ride returns next month on the 13th. Sign up today.

Another ride making its return to our area is the Discovery Classic Bike Event, hitting Hollister on Oct. 20. Brian and Robin Lucas, those wonderful folks at Hollister’s Off the Chain Bike Shop, tell me the latest info can be found at discoveryclassic.org.

Returning to the month at hand, here are a few September subjects submitted for your scrutiny.

First, if you have a gently used bicycle that just isn’t being ridden, remember that Sept. 14 is Recycle your Cycle Day, and there are some local charities that can tune it up and pass it onto a deserving adult or child ([email protected]).

Second, Sept. 19 is Talk Like a Pirate Day, so don your best buccaneer bicycle togs, hop on your scurvy cycle, and go for a two-wheeled sail. Arrrrrrg!

Finally, on Sept. 23, San Jose will be closing down a long stretch of Monterey Road for the return of Viva CalleSJ! Bring your bicycles, because non-motorized vehicles will rule the roads!

Ride! Make it a September to remember!

Save the Dates



Sept. 8–Ride to End Homelessness–Palo Alto–lifemoves.org

Sept. 15–Tour de Coop–Silicon Valley–tourdecoop.org

Sept. 23–Viva CalleSJ–San Jose–vivacallesj.org

Sept. 13–Coyote Creek Cycling Classic–Morgan Hill–svmbc.org

Sept. 20–Discovery Classic Bike Event–Hollister–discoveryclassic.org



Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke has pedaled over 60,000 miles of South Valley and San Benito County trails. Send your cycle celebrations to [email protected] Check for last-minute changes before attending.