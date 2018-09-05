HSD settles on supe search firm

The Hollister School District Board of Trustees has selected the search firm in charge of finding its next superintendent.

On a motion by Trustee Elsa Rodriguez, seconded by Trustee Robert Bernosky at an Aug. 21 special meeting, the five-member board unanimously approved the hiring of Hazard Young Attea Associates.

The approval came “with an amended motion to have Interim Superintendent William Barr negotiate the lowest bid price, ensure community input is part of the process, and include board candidates running for office input,” according to the staff report.

At the meeting, the board interviewed four search firms; the other three were JGConsulting, McPherson Jacobson, LLC and Leadership Association.

Barr was named interim superintendent after Lisa Andrew unexpectedly resigned from the post two years into her tenure. At a July 6 meeting, the board agreed to a 46-day contract at a $935-per-day rate to hire Barr from a pool of retired administrators.

The district includes eight elementary and two middle schools.