SBHS alum looks forward to joining board

As a former admissions officer at two different colleges, Miguel Sahagun Jr. knows what it takes for a high school graduate to make the leap into higher education.

However, the San Benito High School alumnus also realizes how valuable a technical education can be as a successful pathway into adult life.

“I believe there’s value in that,” Sahagun said. “I just want to do the best job I can for the students, the school and the community.”

Now self-employed, Sahagun Jr. found he has the time to give back to his alma mater as the newest member of the SBHS District Board of Trustees, where he will be starting after the November election.

Sahagun Jr., whose son is a sophomore at SBHS, will not appear on the ballot, as he and two board incumbents, Juan Robledo and Steve Delay, are running unopposed in their respective trustee area districts and so will be appointed to those seats.

Former trustee William Tiffany did not seek re-election and Sahagun was the only resident to step up. Along with Robledo and Delay, he will join trustees John Corrigan and Patty Nehme on the governing body.

“I’m going to listen a lot and learn” from veteran board members, said Sahagun, who plans to come in with “an open mind” since he is a newcomer to the political forum.

The 49-year-old father of three will have a level of familiarity on the dias as Robledo was one of his teachers during his local schooling.