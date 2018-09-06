Connecting cultures in San Juan

Living History Days bring back the past

Any curious soul who’s ever wondered how an Californian settler lived need only venture down to the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park on the first Saturday of each month to head back to the early days of San Juan.

Reminiscent of days gone by, costumed docents adorn themselves head to toe in garb of mountain men and women, Civil War-era soldiers and even Victorian ladies, all engaged in some historical craft or demonstration.

The park also makes accessible the Zanetta family home, the Plaza Stables as well as the Plaza Hotel Saloon, where guests can view vintage furniture and old-fashioned horse-drawn vehicles or enjoy an old-fashioned soda—a cool treat reserved especially for the first Saturday of the month.

For more information, visit parks.ca.gov.