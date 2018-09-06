Homicide is first in Hollister this year

In a fatal shooting in Hollister that police say is possibly gang-related, eyewitnesses aren’t talking.

Police said Ronald Molina, a 39-year-old from Hollister, died on Aug. 29 in a Monterey County trauma center from multiple gunshot wounds in an Aug. 23 attack.

As of Sept. 4, Hollister police reported no arrests in what is now the city’s first homicide of 2018.

On Aug. 22 at 4:24pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Santa Ana Road. There were reports of shots fired, then subsequent reports that a man had been shot.

The victim, later identified as Molina, had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital by a private citizen, police said. The Hollister man was later flown to a trauma center in Monterey County because of the severity of his injuries.

Officers learned that the shooting victim had been visiting a friend on Santa Ana Road.

They said there had been several people with and around the victim at the time of the shooting, but no one offered police any specific information about the shooting.

One week later, the Hollister Police Department was notified that Molina had died.

Police detectives said they have developed and are pursuing investigative leads, and would like to express condolences to the Molina family. Arrangements are pending at the Black-Cooper-Sander Funeral Home in Hollister. Molina is survived by two sons.

Anyone having information on this case is asked to call Detective Leland at the Hollister Police Department at 408-636-4330. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-87-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.