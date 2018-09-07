Irma Sofia Acosta

The Rosary will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 7:00pm at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home.



The Mass will be on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church.



Cremation will follow the Mass with private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



She is survived by her husband, Hector Acosta of Hollister, her daughter Adriana Ferry and son-in-law Devon Ferry. Grandmother of Kayla Ferry, Bridget Ferry, and the late Alejandrina Trujillo. Also survived by her two brothers, sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a faithful parishioner at Sacred Heart Church.



Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew and loved her.



Condolences: sanderfhcares.com