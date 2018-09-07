Shirley Stockwell

Shirley A. Stockwell (Jones) passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lara Jean Erk.



She is survived by her husband Bobby Lee Stockwell, son Brian Erk, daughter Cyndi Claxton, four grandchildren, Christopher Erk, Travis Erk, Katelyn Erk and Madelyn Erk. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Jones Redmond.



She will be missed, but not forgotten.



Funeral services will be held at IOOF Cemetery on Buena Vista Road in Hollister on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 10:00am.



She will be laid to rest near her parents George and Marinda Jones.



If you’d like to send flowers or cards, you are welcome to send them to Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Family Funeral Home, 870 San Benito Street, Hollister, California 95023.



Condolences at www.grunnagle.com.