As celebrities begin their walks down Hollywood red carpets, the local actors of San Benito Stage Company are doing the same.

San Benito Stage Company (SBSC) is holding its annual SBSC Members Choice Awards on Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Granada Theater, where it will honor performers and productions from the company’s 2018 season.

For these local celebrities, however, it will be their last walk down the Granada’s carpets of a different color.

“Our lease at the Granada is up,” says SBSC Board Vice President, Derek Barnes. “So we wanted to host our Members Choice show as a way to celebrate our last season with our members, actors, and community members.”

SBSC Members Choice Awards will be given out for actors in the youth, teen and adult categories, as well as best costume, show, sets, props, choreography, and director (vocal, music, and stage). Awards special to SBSC will also be given out, in recognition of its volunteers, businesses, and scholarship recipients.

Guests will also get a sneak-peek into the 2019 show line-up, hear special announcements from the SBSC Board, and have an opportunity to become members of SBSC.

Future prospects of San Benito Stage Company will also be discussed, as Barnes assures there is a plan in place for 2019 (and future) shows.

“We have secured a number of venues in Hollister to help us continue putting on quality shows and events,” Barnes says.



San Benito Stage Company invites past performers, volunteers and audiences to its Members Choice Awards on Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Granada Theatre, 336 Fifth Street in Hollister. Doors open at 6:30pm where dessert will be served, followed by the show’s start at 7pm. For more information, call 831.636.0122.

