Have you seen this man?

San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 11 were looking for a Hollister man who had been released after a drug arrest. Several days after the man was released, deputies found weapons, drugs and bomb-making materials in the man’s home near San Benito High School.

Earlier this month, deputies had conducted a traffic stop on a male identified as Ansley Godoy. A result of the stop was an arrest for possession of controlled substances for sale, a felony. Godoy was released on bail.

Deputies on Jan. 11 released a photograph of Godoy. He is wanted for weapons and narcotics violations and was thought to be in Modesto.

At 7:30am Jan. 11, a search warrant was obtained and was served at Godoy’s apartment on Nash Road.

Deputies said that during the search, deputies located two firearms (rifle and pistol), ammunition, narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and suspected explosive devices.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in to assist. Once on-scene, the bomb squad detonated a device in an empty parcel at Homestead Avenue and Nash Road, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The parcel and the apartment are near the San Benito High School campus, “but a very safe distance away in regard to the explosives located,” deputies said in a press release.

“There was never any type of threat to the campus and/or the students. The explosive was relatively small, designed to inflict injury to a person very close to it,” the statement said.

Numerous other suspicious items were located that appeared to be explosives and/or IEDs, deputies reported. After the bomb squad robot was able to xray them, they were determined to be inert.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for its partnerships with the Hollister Police Department, Hollister Fire Department, the City of Hollister, and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Each of these agencies was instrumental in the safe handling of this event.

