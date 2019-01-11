Hazel Hawkins welcomes Jan.1 baby

Herman and Mandy Palacios of Hollister have 2019’s first baby in San Benito

New Year’s Day brought a welcome addition to the Palacios family in Hollister and the first baby of the New Year to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Herman and Mandy Palacios welcomed their son, Herman, Jr., on Jan. 1 at 6:22am. Their little bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces, was 21.5 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Ralph Armstrong.

The couple originally had expected a Christmas baby. The tiny celebrity is the youngest of four siblings. He joins his 19-year old brother and his two sisters, ages 14 and 2.

The staff in the hospital’s maternal child unit presented the family with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The Palacios enjoyed the amenities of the women’s center, later telling the staff, “Everything is very nice, upgraded and spacious, and the prime rib celebration dinner was great!”