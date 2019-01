Elma Mae “Judy” Barber passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the age of 92. She was the wife of William “Bill” Barber. Judy is survived by her son Dennis and step-son Phil, her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home. Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences.

