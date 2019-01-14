Ninfa Solis Villa

Rosary: Wed. Jan. 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home
Mass: Thurs. Jan. 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church
Interment: IOOF Cemetery
Full obit and condolences: sanderfhcares.com
Paths less traveled
With 2018 squarely in the rearview mirror, many might be reviewing things they wish they’d accomplished in the last year.
Board approves designs for new school
A new elementary school at Santana Ranch will be completed in January 2021—six months later than the original estimate—after the Hollister School...