Facing the homeless

A Paicines resident and photographer shared how she is bringing to light the face of homelessness in our communities during a Jan. 12 reception for an exhibit at the Gilroy Center for the Arts.

Kirti Bassendine who splits her time between Morgan Hill and San Benito County, took to the streets to document the lives of homeless residents living in poverty.

Many who have been stricken with poverty, Bassendine said, are just ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances.

Bassendine’s message is that everyone deserves a second chance.

For more information, visit Gilroy Center for the Arts at gilroycenterforthearts.com or kirtibassendine.com/gallery/homeless-voices.