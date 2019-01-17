Robotics team wins NASA grant

San Benito High School’s Robotics Team recently won a $5,000 grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration that will allow the team to pay for the cost of registering for competitions. Adviser Thien Vu-Nguyen said the grant fund the team’s entrance into two competitions.

“The importance of attending two competitions is for the team to practice and get the feel for the atmosphere,” he said. “The first competition is mainly used to work out all of the kinks on the robot and have the new members get used to the pressure of the competitions. The second competition is to get into the world championships,” held in Houston, Texas in April.