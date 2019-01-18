Martha D. Moses

Martha Moses passed away January 3, 2019 after a brief period of declining health. She was 96. Martha and Sid Moses moved to Hollister in 1958. Except for 10 years spent in L.A., Hollister remained their home base for the rest of their lives, although were frequently away, traveling around the world. Martha was a homemaker, an ESL teacher, and passionate gardener, but also a Girl Scout leader and community volunteer.

She played in the Hollister Presbyterian Church Bell Choir and was very active as a volunteer at both the library and the hospital. She was a life member of the Friends of the Library and received an award (along with Sid) as Volunteers of the Year. In 2015 Martha was awarded the Heart for Hazel by the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation.

Mrs. Moses was preceded in death by Sid, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by daughter Caroline Moses Camley & her husband Robert of Colorado Springs, CO, son Dale A. Moses & his wife Kim of Kernersville, NC, and several grandchildren. For further details please visit www.grunnagle.com

Friends are invited to attend Martha’s Celebration of Life, scheduled for Saturday, January 19th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hollister Methodist Church with a reception to immediately follow in the Church Hall. Appetizers to share will be appreciated.