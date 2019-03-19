Ziona Dawn Sohn Olsen, a beloved first grade teacher, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019. She was born January 4, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Frederick William Sohn from Germany and Olive Mona Whitaker from England.

On August 15, 1974, she married Thomas Earl Olsen, whom she had met in high school. She had waited for Tom to finish serving a mission in Uruguay/Paraguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and then he waited for her to serve a mission in Argentina. After both had graduated from the University of Utah, they moved to Hollister.

An untiring advocate for children, she taught first grade at Spring Grove and at Calaveras Elementary for 35 years, teaching Spanish-speaking children to read English. She was president of the teachers’ union and a fierce negotiator.

She served multiple terms on the Hollister School District Board of Education. She was a leader of the Asilomar Reading Council. She also served faithfully in many leadership positions in her church.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, David Earl Olsen, and William Elliott Olsen (Monica), and six grandchildren; her sisters Hannah Buchanan, Cordelia Roberts (H. Michael), Larina Mary Sohn, and her brother David E. Sohn.

A Remembrance Party will be held Friday, March 22, 6-9 p.m., at the LDS Church on Ciénaga Road. All are invited. Todos están bienvenidos!