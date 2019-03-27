Ed notes: Grants help upgrade SBHS transportation

San Benito High School continues to use grant funding to update its transportation fleet to make it more environmentally friendly, according to a recent announcement from SBHS District staff.

On March 26, the district acquired two 2019 Chevrolet Traverse vehicles using funds the district received from a $60,500 Monterey Bay Air Resources District grant.

The vehicles, which cost the district just over $300 each after the grant funding was applied, replace older, higher-emitting vehicles, and will be used daily to transport students in the Special Education program, according to staff. They will also be used by some athletic teams in lieu of running a school bus to out-of-town games.

District Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Manager Kristy Bettencourt previously reported that the district has used $1.3 million in grants from the air district to purchase four clean-burning buses, a diesel-powered shop truck, four gas-powered shop trucks, four Traverses, an electric cart and to pay for the installation of cameras on all buses.

Chromebook grant

In other grant news, SBHS Director of Technology John Frusetta announced that the district received a $120,000 grant from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to supplement the school’s Chromebook supply.

Four thousand of the laptops are deployed around the 3,000-student campus in carts that carry 38 of the machines, which are used daily in most classes, according to staff.

The deployment of additional technology assets on campus will help with student engagement and teacher collaboration, Frusetta said, noting that the grant will also help the district update the Chromebook supply more quickly.

Farm Day 2019

San Benito High School students who are members of the Hollister Future Farmers of America participated in the annual San Benito County Farm Day at the Bolado Park Fairgrounds last week. The high schoolers welcomed and gave presentations to local third-graders visiting the fairgrounds to develop an appreciation for agriculture and gain an understanding of how and where their food is grown, from lettuce to livestock.

SBHS musical ‘Newsies’ opens March 29

The San Benito High School Drama Club’s spring production of Newsies has performances scheduled for March 29-30 and April 4-6 at 7pm in the SBHS Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 at the door, but students, kids under 12 and seniors can get discounted tickets at the Student Payment Center. The payment center is right outside the auditorium and is open until 4pm.

Based on the real-life “Newsboy Strike of 1899,” this Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city.

Play leads include Joey Rasmussen as Jack, Grace Richards as Katherine, Ben Arrington as Crutchie, Camden Eggers as Davey and Hannah Isom as Les.

“It’s been a dream come true for a lot of the cast to be part of Newsies,” said Richards. “Just the chance to sing the songs and dance in the choreography (routines) and be a part of this show has been an amazing opportunity.”