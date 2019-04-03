Arma Bernice “Bunny” Croft a long-time resident of Hollister passed away on March 21 at the age of 79. Bunny was born in Delano, CA to Corbin and Donie Weaver in 1940. She was happily married for 58 years to Dean Croft and together they raised their children Jill and Heidi. Bunny loved her family greatly and enjoyed working in her family business, volunteering, learning to fly, hosting family gatherings, and playing tennis. She truly enjoyed being a grandmother and spent time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Dean, her daughters Jill (Steve) and Heidi (Steve) her brothers Bert (Betty), Ray (Jay), Jerry (Beth), and sister Glenda, (Hank) six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday April 27, 2019 at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home 870 San Benito Street Hollister. A luncheon reception will immediately follow in Hollister at Ridgemark Country Club. In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable contribution in Bunny’s honor to Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center, PO Box 324, Tres Pinos, CA 95075.