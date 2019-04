Audree was a native of Butte, Montana. She passed, surrounded by family, in San Jose, CA. A mass of the resurrection will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 12 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tres Pinos. For full obituary and service details go to https://grunnagle.com/tribute/details/560/Audree-Russo/obituary.html#tribute-start

