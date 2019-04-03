Bessie B. Lucas

Life long Hollister resident, Bessie Lucas, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Survived by her daughter Alice Borello, son Tom Lucas, daughter-in-law Connie Lucas and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. The family would like to thank Whispering Pines Inn for their care, Mabie Northside Nursing Home and Palliative Care Team: Mary Dixon and Sunny Underwood for their compassionate care of our Mother. Per our Mother\s wishes – there will be no service. Rest in Peace Mom, we love you.

Related