MICHAEL FRANCIS McDERMOTT, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A native of Palatine, IL. Age 52. Husband of 27 years to Paula Barberi McDermott. Father of Ashley, Kade, and Kennedy McDermott of Gilroy. Son of Loretta McDermott and late John McDermott of Hollister. Brother of John (Barbara) McDermott of Stockton; Kelly (Mary) McDermott of Salinas; Shawn (Randy) Moen of Gilroy; and Clancy (Brad) White of Deer Park, WA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At a young age Michael moved to Hollister. Attended Sacred Heart Parochial School, Palma High School, and Cal Poly in 1984. He moved to Gilroy in the mid 1980’s. Worked in construction for most of his life before becoming a builder and developer. Michael enjoyed cooking, golfing, and spending time with his family. His ability to love and care for others was evident throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered by his family, friends, and loving pet, Duke.

Vigil Wednesday, April 3, 2019 – 7:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home, Gilroy. Funeral Mass Thursday, April 4, 2019 – 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Gilroy. Family would appreciate donations to Palma High School. Condolences can be made at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com