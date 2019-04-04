Sí, Se Puede

The nearly 700 students and staff at San Martin/Gwinn K-8 school got some surprise visitors at their annual school-wide celebration of Cesar Chavez Day, a couple days early on March 29. The school’s walkways were decorated with the red and black flags of the United Farmworkers, founded by Chavez 57 years ago.

For these San Martin students, the day was about family.

The principal of the dual-language Spanish/English school, Claudia Olaciregui, stood in front of a large photo of Chavez and his movement’s slogan, “Si, Se Puede!” (Yes, We Can!) and, in two languages, introduced Chavez’ daughter, Sylvia Delgado, who moved to Hollister from Southern California two years ago.

Delgado’s daughter, Monica, and nephew, Anthony Chavez, along with Monica’s husband, Jose Anaya, a teacher at Gwinn, and their son—the legendary civil rights leader’s great-grandson—all were cheered at the rally, which kicked off a weekend of celebrations of the March 31 holiday. San Benito High School also held a special event on March 29. Anthony Chavez spoke of the inspiration and commitment to justice and nonviolence of his grandfather, who died in 1993.