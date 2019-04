Long time Hollister resident and businessman Edward Mauro passed away on March 27th, 2019 at the age of 98 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mauro. Services will be Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hollister Elks Lodge, 351 Astro Drive, Hollister.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Donations are preferred to the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation or the Elks National Foundation.

Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.