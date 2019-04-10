Joe Tripiano

Joe enjoyed living on his ranch in Hollister for the past 25 years moving from Oakdale. He retired when he was 32 years old to operate his ranch and manage his real estate, spending time with his horses and animals.

Over the years Joe rode western trail, English, jumpers, fox hunts, dressage, polo, and cutting. Joe truly loved his horses.

Joe had a large family in Mountain View and left them all mourning his passing. Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary helped the family with Joe’s service. Donations in remembrance of Joe can be given to animal shelters. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.